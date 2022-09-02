Vaughan man facing charges in ongoing human trafficking investigation in Halton Region

A man from Vaughan, Ont. is facing multiple charges in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation in Halton Region that began in August.
Halton Police say the 29-year-old had been using the monicker “Grizzy Gwop” when communicating with victims and associates prior to his arrest.
He’s facing 14 charges in all including six for assault, two sexual assaults and several other trafficking offences.
Trending Stories
Read more: Burlington, Ont. records first batch of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes for 2022
Read More
Detectives believe there are additional victims and are asking anyone who has come into contact with the accused to reach out to Halton Police.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments