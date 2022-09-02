Vaughan man facing charges in ongoing human trafficking investigation in Halton Region

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Vaughan, Ont. is facing multiple charges in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation in Halton Region that began in August.

Halton Police say the 29-year-old had been using the monicker “Grizzy Gwop” when communicating with victims and associates prior to his arrest.

Ryan Gentles of Vaughn has been arrested following a human trafficking investigation in Halton.

Investigators believe there to be additional victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331

He’s facing 14 charges in all including six for assault, two sexual assaults and several other trafficking offences.

Detectives believe there are additional victims and are asking anyone who has come into contact with the accused to reach out to Halton Police.