Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vaughan man facing charges in ongoing human trafficking investigation in Halton Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 2:40 pm
Halton Police say they've laid 14 charges in an ongoing human trafficking case that has ties to the region. View image in full screen
Halton Police say they've laid 14 charges in an ongoing human trafficking case that has ties to the region. Global News

A man from Vaughan, Ont. is facing multiple charges in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation in Halton Region that began in August.

Halton Police say the 29-year-old had been using the monicker “Grizzy Gwop” when communicating with victims and associates prior to his arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s facing 14 charges in all including six for assault, two sexual assaults and several other trafficking offences.

Trending Stories

Read more: Burlington, Ont. records first batch of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes for 2022

Detectives believe there are additional victims and are asking anyone who has come into contact with the accused to reach out to Halton Police.

Click to play video: 'Canada gets set to launch a three digit suicide crisis line' Canada gets set to launch a three digit suicide crisis line

 

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagHuman Trafficking tagHalton Regional Police tagVaughan tagHalton Region tagsex trafficking tagHalton Regional Police Service taghuman trafficking investigation taggrizzly gwop tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers