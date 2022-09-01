Menu

Health

Burlington, Ont. records first batch of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes for 2022

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 7:14 pm
A batch of mosquitoes has tested positive this week for West Nile Virus in Burlington. View image in full screen
A batch of mosquitoes has tested positive this week for West Nile Virus in Burlington. Dan Nyznik / CHEX News

Public health officials in Halton Region say the first batch of mosquitos carrying West Nile virus in the Burlington, Ont., area was discovered this week.

In a release, the region’s health authority said it’s the sixth batch they’ve found this year with four recently found in Oakville and another in Milton.

The region’s risk assessment for contacting disease is still low in humans despite the discovery.

The health unit says the region’s urban areas are more likely to have mosquitoes carrying the virus, which tend to occupy bird baths, plant pots, old toys and tires that hold water.

“Most individuals infected with virus do not develop any symptoms while some may develop fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash,” the municipality said in a statement.

Read more: Hamilton raises West Nile virus risk assessment after batch of mosquitoes test positive

“The majority of individuals will recover completely.”

Older adults or those with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to symptoms brought on by an infection, including fever or more severe illnesses including inflammation of the brain or the lining of the brain.

Typically, symptoms appear two to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Compared to 2021, Halton is trending in the direction of a decline in positive mosquito pools.

The region had 12 positive pools, six in Burlington, during its spring and summer surveillance last year.

Health officials say preventive measures such as using insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin, and wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing will reduce your risk of contracting disease while outdoors.

Click to play video: 'Hotter temperatures may increase risk of West Nile Virus' Hotter temperatures may increase risk of West Nile Virus
Hotter temperatures may increase risk of West Nile Virus – Jul 20, 2022
