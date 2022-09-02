Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Emergencies Act inquiry public hearing delayed by one month over commissioner illness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2022 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government' Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government
During a special joint committee on the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told Sen. Peter Harder that the period the so-called "Freedom Convoy" encamped in downtown Ottawa was an "agonizing time" for both Canadians and those in government. She said they had to balance "serious things against each other." She also said they had spoken with business owners and industry leaders who expressed concerns about the convoy's impact – Jun 14, 2022

The inquiry into Ottawa’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during demonstrations in February is being delayed by one month.

The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin public hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13.

Inquiry officials say commissioner Paul Rouleau undergoing surgery to address a health issue.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ottawa convoy intelligence report warned of ‘violent revenge’ after protest crackdown

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in February amid border blockades and the occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

There is a legal requirement to create a public review commission to look into the decision to use the Emergencies Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Police forces, organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” and all three levels of government are expected to testify at the hearings.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Emergencies Act tagEmergencies Act inquiry tagJustin Trudeau Emergencies Act tagPaul Rouleau tagEmergencies Act hearing delay tagEmergencies Act inquiry delay tagEmergencies Act public hearing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers