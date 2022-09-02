Emergencies Act inquiry public hearing delayed by one month over commissioner illness

Send this page to someone via email

The inquiry into Ottawa’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during demonstrations in February is being delayed by one month.

The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin public hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13.

Inquiry officials say commissioner Paul Rouleau undergoing surgery to address a health issue.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in February amid border blockades and the occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

There is a legal requirement to create a public review commission to look into the decision to use the Emergencies Act.

Police forces, organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” and all three levels of government are expected to testify at the hearings.