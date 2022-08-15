Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inquiry into Emergencies Act to begin public hearings in September

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2022 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government' Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government
During a special joint committee on the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told Sen. Peter Harder that the period the so-called "Freedom Convoy" encamped in downtown Ottawa was an "agonizing time" for both Canadians and those in government. She said they had to balance "serious things against each other." She also said they had spoken with business owners and industry leaders who expressed concerns about the convoy's impact – Jun 14, 2022

The inquiry into Ottawa’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests in February will start its public hearings next month.

The Public Order Emergency Commission announced today that it expects the hearings to run from Sept. 19 until Oct. 28 at Library and Archives Canada in downtown Ottawa.

Read more: Liberals agree to release cabinet documents to Emergencies Act inquiry

Commissioner Paul Rouleau said in a statement that he intends to hold the government to account and wants the inquiry to be as “open and transparent” as possible.

Hearings will be livestreamed online and members of the public will have opportunities to share their views, with a final report expected early next year.

Click to play video: 'RCMP commissioner explains how Emergencies Act was used during Ottawa trucker protests' RCMP commissioner explains how Emergencies Act was used during Ottawa trucker protests
RCMP commissioner explains how Emergencies Act was used during Ottawa trucker protests – May 10, 2022

Parties to the inquiry including “Freedom Convoy” organizers, police forces and all three levels of government are expected to testify and contribute documentary evidence on the invocation of the act in February.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal Liberals made the move amid border blockades and the occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada tagOttawa tagFreedom Convoy tagEmergencies Act tagCanada Emergencies Act tagEmergencies Act inquiry tagEmergencies act Freedom Convoy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers