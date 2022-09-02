Suspect reportedly touched groin in front of children at Chilliwack, B.C. elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Chilliwack RCMP is warning the public that there have been two disturbing indecent acts reported in the community.

The first incident took place around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, when two children playing at Cultus Lake Elementary reported that a man approached them asking for directions.

According to police, the man then started to touch his groin through his pants and the children then ran for help.

Chilliwack RCMP said officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

While police were investigating the incident, officers learned of a second alleged indecent act from the night prior.

“A witness advised that a male matching the same description had exposed himself and committed an indecent act at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of First Avenue near Hemlock Street in the Cultus Lake area,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 20 and 25-years-old, five-foot-nine inches to six-feet tall with a thin build and dark shoulder-length hair.

“This behaviour is disturbing and the fact that this individual interacted with children in one of the incidents is particularly concerning,” Vrolyk said.

“The RCMP will continue to have an enhanced presence in Cultus Lake this Labour Day long weekend and will be conducting extra patrols of the area.”

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

