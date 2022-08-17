Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Comox Valley police investigate series of indecent exposures 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 11:09 am
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. Canadian Press/ Mario Beauregard

A man has seemingly gone on an indecent exposure spree in the Comox Valley area.

Police say investigators are looking into a series of indecent exposures which they believe were done by one man.

Read more: Comox Valley RCMP investigates after man shot in leg on July 30

Last Friday, police said they received a report that a man riding a bicycle exposed himself and masturbated in front of multiple women on a walking path in Idiens Park, around 11:30 a.m.

Later the same day, a man was seen by two female youths on a path near Sheraton and Cummings roads.

He reportedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of them.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man fatally hit by car while lying on road, Comox Valley RCMP say

On Sunday at around midnight, police were told that a woman was being followed by a man, who was exposing himself near Anderton and Gutherie roads.

Comox Valley RCMP officers responded to that complaint quickly and were able to arrest a man who they say matches previous descriptions given by witnesses.

Click to play video: 'Dozens of tires deflated as environmental activist group takes action' Dozens of tires deflated as environmental activist group takes action
Dozens of tires deflated as environmental activist group takes action – Aug 1, 2022
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver Island tagBC RCMP tagIndecent Exposure tagMan Arrested tagcomox tagComox Valley tagComox Valley RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers