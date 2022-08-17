Comox Valley police investigate series of indecent exposures 

Send this page to someone via email

A man has seemingly gone on an indecent exposure spree in the Comox Valley area.

Police say investigators are looking into a series of indecent exposures which they believe were done by one man.

Last Friday, police said they received a report that a man riding a bicycle exposed himself and masturbated in front of multiple women on a walking path in Idiens Park, around 11:30 a.m.

Later the same day, a man was seen by two female youths on a path near Sheraton and Cummings roads.

He reportedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of them.

On Sunday at around midnight, police were told that a woman was being followed by a man, who was exposing himself near Anderton and Gutherie roads.

Comox Valley RCMP officers responded to that complaint quickly and were able to arrest a man who they say matches previous descriptions given by witnesses.

