Man lying in road hit by car, killed: Comox Valley RCMP

A man has died after being struck by a car when he was reportedly lying down in the middle of the road, according to Comox Valley RCMP.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, police said in the 3900 block of Ryan Road in Courtenay, a 35-year-old man was hit by a vehicle, resulting in his death.

“Investigators spoke with witnesses at the scene who said that the man had been laying in the middle of the travel portion of the road when a vehicle nearly missed hitting him,” Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP said.

“The driver of that vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and activated their hazard lights in an effort to warn other oncoming drivers. Unfortunately, one of the oncoming drivers did not see the man laying in the road and struck him.”

Police are investigating but do not have a reason as to why the man was in the roadway.

“At this time, we do not know what the man was doing in the middle of the road,” said Terragni.

“We will continue our investigation and will work with the BC Coroners Service to determine all the factors leading up to this man’s death.”

