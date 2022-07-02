Menu

Traffic

Trans-Canada Highway near Alberta border closed because of vehicle incident: DriveBC

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 5:39 pm
DriveBC says the incident is near Field, B.C., and that all lanes are blocked and that emergency vehicles are on scene. View image in full screen
DriveBC says the incident is near Field, B.C., and that all lanes are blocked and that emergency vehicles are on scene. DriveBC

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. near the Alberta border is closed because of a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway is closed in both directions west of Field, from the west boundary of Yoho National Park to the visitor centre access road in Field, a distance of around 15 kilometres.

DriveBC says all lanes are blocked and that emergency vehicles are on scene.

Motorists should expect major delays and use alternate routes if possible.

Global News has reached out to police for more information.

The next update will be 3 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. MT.

