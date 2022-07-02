Trans-Canada Highway near Alberta border closed because of vehicle incident: DriveBC

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. near the Alberta border is closed because of a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway is closed in both directions west of Field, from the west boundary of Yoho National Park to the visitor centre access road in Field, a distance of around 15 kilometres.

#BCHwy1 Vehicle incident 15km west of #Field has both directions blocked. Expect major delays. Plan to alternate route if possible.#Golden #Banff — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 2, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

🛑REMINDER – #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident 15km west of #Field has both directions closed. Assessment in progress. Expect major delays. Use alternate routes if possible.#Golden #banff

ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/IHEdtrRf0y — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 2, 2022

DriveBC says all lanes are blocked and that emergency vehicles are on scene.

Motorists should expect major delays and use alternate routes if possible.

Global News has reached out to police for more information.

The next update will be 3 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. MT.

0:58 Drone footage shows massive construction project in Kicking Horse Canyon Drone footage shows massive construction project in Kicking Horse Canyon – Apr 5, 2022