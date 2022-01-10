Foul play suspected nearly two years after man disappears from Comox Valley, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly two years after his disappearance, police say they suspect foul play in the case of a missing man from Comox Valley, B.C.

John Wesley Edwards, also known as ‘Wes,’ was last seen in Courtenay in eastern Vancouver Island on March 20, 2020. He was 45 years old at the time.

“Investigators have been actively following up on tips, interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence since the initial missing person report was received in 2020,” said Cpl. Matt Holst of the Comox Valley RCMP in a news release.

“Recently, new information has surfaced that Wes may have died as the result of foul play. His disappearance remains a priority for us to investigate.”

Edwards is described as five feet nine inches tall and about 145 pounds. He has blonde and grey hair and blue eyes.

The Mounties are asking anyone who has information about his case — “no matter how insignificant it might seem” — to contact them at 250-338-1321 and quote the police file number 2020-6597.

