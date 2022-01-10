Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Foul play suspected nearly two years after man disappears from Comox Valley, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 4:49 pm
Police say John Wesley Edwards was last seen in Courtenay, B.C. on March 20, 2020 and foul play is now suspected in his case.
Police say John Wesley Edwards was last seen in Courtenay, B.C. on March 20, 2020 and foul play is now suspected in his case. Comox Valley RCMP

Nearly two years after his disappearance, police say they suspect foul play in the case of a missing man from Comox Valley, B.C.

John Wesley Edwards, also known as ‘Wes,’ was last seen in Courtenay in eastern Vancouver Island on March 20, 2020. He was 45 years old at the time.

Read more: Burnaby RCMP search for missing 35-year-old last seen in August

“Investigators have been actively following up on tips, interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence since the initial missing person report was received in 2020,” said Cpl. Matt Holst of the Comox Valley RCMP in a news release.

Trending Stories

“Recently, new information has surfaced that Wes may have died as the result of foul play. His disappearance remains a priority for us to investigate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Edwards is described as five feet nine inches tall and about 145 pounds. He has blonde and grey hair and blue eyes.

The Mounties are asking anyone who has information about his case — “no matter how insignificant it might seem” — to contact them at 250-338-1321 and quote the police file number 2020-6597.

Click to play video: 'Family of Comox Valley missing woman issues plea for information' Family of Comox Valley missing woman issues plea for information
Family of Comox Valley missing woman issues plea for information – Dec 23, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC RCMP tagcomox tagCourtenay tagComox Valley tagCourtenay crime tagMissing man BC tagComox Valley crime tagJohn Wesley Edwards tagmissing man Comox Valley tagWes Edwards tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers