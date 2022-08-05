Menu

Crime

Comox Valley RCMP investigates after man shot in leg on July 30

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 10:26 am
Police found a man with serious injuries after reports of shots being fired in Comox. View image in full screen
Police found a man with serious injuries after reports of shots being fired in Comox. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press

Comox Valley RCMP said they received reports that a man was shot in the leg in the middle of the night on July 30.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 41-year-old man with serious injuries as well as a double-barrel shotgun.

Read more: Man not expected to survive ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station

“The man called 911 at approximately 12:30 a.m. to report that he had been shot in the leg and was waiting for police and medical assistance at a park on the 2000 block of Wallace Road in Comox,” Const. Monika Terragni said.

“Major crime unit investigators are investigating.”

Read more: B.C. police say they are committed to ensuring public safety after string of shootings

Story continues below advertisement

Police say those involved in the incident are known to police and there is “no evidence” to suggest any ongoing risk to the public.

The 41-year-old man was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information can contact the Comox Valley RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

