Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mounties seek witnesses to Coquitlam indecent exposure

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 5:15 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP is looking for witnesses to an indecent exposure earlier this month. File/Getty

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of exposing himself earlier this month.

Mounties said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday Aug. 19, on Parkway Boulevard near Johnson Street.

Read more: Man charged, accused of assaulting 3 women in downtown Vancouver, exposing himself

Police said Tuesday they were seeking more witnesses or anyone who might have recorded video in the area at the time.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

Click to play video: 'Should Riverview psychiatric hospital be reopened?' Should Riverview psychiatric hospital be reopened?
Should Riverview psychiatric hospital be reopened? – Aug 10, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagsexual harassment tagCoquitlam RCMP tagIndecent Exposure tagSex crime tagCoquitlam crime tagExposing Himself tagSex Harassment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers