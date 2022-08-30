Mounties seek witnesses to Coquitlam indecent exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of exposing himself earlier this month.

Mounties said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday Aug. 19, on Parkway Boulevard near Johnson Street.

Police said Tuesday they were seeking more witnesses or anyone who might have recorded video in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

