Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged, accused of assaulting 3 women in downtown Vancouver, exposing himself

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 2:08 pm
Central Branch of the Vancouver Public Library View image in full screen
The Central Branch of the Vancouver Public Library is seen in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Douglas Williams

A man in his 50s has been charged with assault with a weapon and committing an indecent act after interactions with three women in downtown Vancouver.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, a woman said a stranger approached her with his penis exposed while she was walking by the Vancouver Public Library on West Georgia Street. She marched into traffic to get away from him and called 911, police said in a Tuesday news release.

The woman kept a close eye on him, reporting that he accosted a second woman, who fled after he grabbed her leg. He then charged after a third woman, who escaped in an office tower.

Read more: North Vancouver restaurant owner says woman screamed, spat on him in racially based attack

Police arrested him shortly afterward. He had drug paraphernalia on hand when he made contact with one of the victims, leading to the assault with a weapon charge, Const. Jason Doucette told Global News.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The woman who was grabbed by the leg left the area before the police arrived, and investigators would like to speak with her,” he added in a news release.

“There could also be other people who were assaulted in the area who have not yet come forward.”

Anyone with information on these incidents or other lewd behaviours by the suspect in the area is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0600.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigating possible hate crime assault on Pride weekend' Vancouver police investigating possible hate crime assault on Pride weekend
Vancouver police investigating possible hate crime assault on Pride weekend
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVancouver crime tagrandom assault tagstranger assault tagstranger attack tagVancouver Public Library tagunprovoked assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers