Man charged, accused of assaulting 3 women in downtown Vancouver, exposing himself

A man in his 50s has been charged with assault with a weapon and committing an indecent act after interactions with three women in downtown Vancouver.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, a woman said a stranger approached her with his penis exposed while she was walking by the Vancouver Public Library on West Georgia Street. She marched into traffic to get away from him and called 911, police said in a Tuesday news release.

The woman kept a close eye on him, reporting that he accosted a second woman, who fled after he grabbed her leg. He then charged after a third woman, who escaped in an office tower.

Police arrested him shortly afterward. He had drug paraphernalia on hand when he made contact with one of the victims, leading to the assault with a weapon charge, Const. Jason Doucette told Global News.

“The woman who was grabbed by the leg left the area before the police arrived, and investigators would like to speak with her,” he added in a news release.

“There could also be other people who were assaulted in the area who have not yet come forward.”

Anyone with information on these incidents or other lewd behaviours by the suspect in the area is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0600.

