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Crime

2 arrested after trip-wires found during Ontario break-and-enter investigation

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 15, 2026 2:05 pm
1 min read
OPP patch View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
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Two people are facing multiple charges after police found trip-wires set up to deter people from entering a certain area.

OPP teams attended a Parks Canada property on Subway Road in Trenton, Ont., on July 3 to investigate a recent break and enter.

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Police found trip-wires that had been set up. They were safely dismantled.

Two people from Quinte West were arrested and charged with creating traps likely to cause bodily harm.

They also face charges of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possession of methamphetamine and mischief.

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