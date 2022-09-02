Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau set to make stops across Greater Toronto Area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2022 6:31 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after a visit with nursing students at the School of Nursing in the St Boniface University in Winnipeg, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will tell chiefs of police today that all police forces need to take seriously a pattern of hate and harassment targeting journalists and other public figures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after a visit with nursing students at the School of Nursing in the St Boniface University in Winnipeg, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will tell chiefs of police today that all police forces need to take seriously a pattern of hate and harassment targeting journalists and other public figures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making stops across Ontario’s Halton Region today.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will meet with parents to discuss affordability this morning.

He will then attend a tree planting session with local youth, where he will talk about climate action.

Trending Stories

Trudeau will later participate in a Labour Day barbecue in the afternoon.

Read more: Ontario’s Ford says Trudeau agrees ‘status quo isn’t working’ amid health care crisis

Earlier this week, Trudeau travelled to the Kitchener, Ont., area for a housing announcement.

He also met with Premier Doug Ford in Toronto, where the two discussed health care and other key priorities.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagOntario tagToronto tagtrudeau tagHalton Region tagLabour Day tagTrudeau visits Greater Toronto Area tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers