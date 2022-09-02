Trudeau set to make stops across Greater Toronto Area

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making stops across Ontario’s Halton Region today.
The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will meet with parents to discuss affordability this morning.
He will then attend a tree planting session with local youth, where he will talk about climate action.
Trending Stories
Trudeau will later participate in a Labour Day barbecue in the afternoon.
Read more: Ontario’s Ford says Trudeau agrees ‘status quo isn’t working’ amid health care crisis
Read More
Earlier this week, Trudeau travelled to the Kitchener, Ont., area for a housing announcement.
He also met with Premier Doug Ford in Toronto, where the two discussed health care and other key priorities.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Comments