Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ontario teachers’ unions voice concern about lifting isolation rule days before school starts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario drops 5 day isolation requirements for COVID-19' Ontario drops 5 day isolation requirements for COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health announced major changes to the province’s direction on COVID-19. The five day isolation period will no longer be required, instead those who are ill are recommended to stay at home until their condition improves. Matthew Bingley reports.

Two of Ontario’s major teachers’ unions say they’re concerned about the province’s decision to scrap its mandatory isolation period for COVID-19 days before thousands of students and educators return to school in person.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation say they’re worried allowing children and educators to return to the classroom while still potentially contagious could cause the virus to spread faster in schools.

They say that could put people’s health at risk, and likely cause further disruptions to learning.

Read more: No need to isolate for 5 days if COVID-positive as long as symptoms improve: Ontario top doc

Ontario’s top doctor announced Wednesday that people who test positive for COVID-19 no longer have to isolate for five days, but can return to work or school once their fever is gone and their other symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Kieran Moore said people should then wear a mask in all settings for 10 days after the onset of their symptoms, and stay away from high-risk environments such as long-term care during that time.

Schools across the province are reopening next week without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since the pandemic began.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario scraps 5-day isolation period, top doctor gives advice on respiratory illness season' COVID-19: Ontario scraps 5-day isolation period, top doctor gives advice on respiratory illness season
COVID-19: Ontario scraps 5-day isolation period, top doctor gives advice on respiratory illness season
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagSchool tagOntario COVID tagETFO tagosstf tagOntario COVID Isolation tagontario COVID-19 isolation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers