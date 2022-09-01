Toronto’s 2022 municipal election voters’ list now available

Send this page to someone via email

Those eligible to vote in the upcoming municipal election in Toronto can now confirm they are on the voters’ list.

The city said as of Thursday, eligible voters can add or update their information ahead of the election on Oct. 24.

“To appear on the final voters’ list, all revisions must be submitted to Toronto Elections by Friday, September 23,” the city said in a news release.

After Sept. 23, eligible voters can add their name to the list when they vote in person.

Residents can check if they are on the list online through Toronto Elections MyVote, by sending an email to VoterRegistration@toronto.ca or by calling 3-1-1.

“The voters’ list identifies eligible voters, including their name and address as well as their school support,” the city said. “Checking the voters’ list early gives voters time to add their names to the list, or to make changes to their information, such as a change of address, leading to a faster and more efficient voting experience.”

According to the city, voter information cards will be mailed to those on the list beginning the week of Sept. 26.

The city said these cards will tell voters when and where they can vote during advance voting between Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, or on election day.

The city said if an eligible voter on the list doesn’t receive their card, they can use MyVote to print or upload a digital copy to their phone to show when they go in person to vote.

“All voters are required to show identification with their name and qualifying Toronto address,” the city said. “The voter information card cannot be used as identification.”