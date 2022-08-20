Menu

Politics

372 candidates will run in Toronto’s fall election, including 31 for mayor

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 10:53 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto election nomination deadline looms with several incumbent candidates running unopposed' Toronto election nomination deadline looms with several incumbent candidates running unopposed
WATCH ABOVE: The deadline for nominations in Toronto’s upcoming municipal election is this Friday at 2 p.m. and several candidates and school trustee incumbents are currently running without challengers. Meanwhile, city council used its final meeting to fill a ward vacancy that had proved difficult to find a replacement for its previous councillor. Matthew Bingley reports.

A total of 372 candidates have been certified to run in Toronto’s upcoming municipal election, set to be held on Oct. 24.

The deadline to file an intention to run for office — or withdraw a nomination — passed at 2 p.m. on Friday.

A total of 31 candidates are in the race to be Toronto’s next mayor, including incumbent John Tory, who is seeking a third term leading Toronto and its municipal council.

Read more: Ontario PCs nearly sweep GTA-905 on route to election majority

Toronto’s next mayor will likely be the first to wield so-called strong mayor powers.

Legislation tabled in August would allow the mayor to override council approval of a bylaw, such as a zoning bylaw, that would hamper provincial priorities that will be set out later in regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

A council could override the mayor’s veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

Read more: Strong mayor powers to be expanded to more Ontario cities

A further 164 candidates have been cleared to run for council and 177 are in contention to campaign to sit as school board trustees.

The nominations were certified by Toronto’s city clerk John Elvidge.

— With files from The Canadian Press

