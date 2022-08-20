372 candidates will run in Toronto’s fall election, including 31 for mayor

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 372 candidates have been certified to run in Toronto’s upcoming municipal election, set to be held on Oct. 24.

The deadline to file an intention to run for office — or withdraw a nomination — passed at 2 p.m. on Friday.

A total of 31 candidates are in the race to be Toronto’s next mayor, including incumbent John Tory, who is seeking a third term leading Toronto and its municipal council.

Toronto’s next mayor will likely be the first to wield so-called strong mayor powers.

Legislation tabled in August would allow the mayor to override council approval of a bylaw, such as a zoning bylaw, that would hamper provincial priorities that will be set out later in regulations.

A council could override the mayor’s veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

A further 164 candidates have been cleared to run for council and 177 are in contention to campaign to sit as school board trustees.

The nominations were certified by Toronto’s city clerk John Elvidge.

— With files from The Canadian Press