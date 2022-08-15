Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Strong mayor powers to be expanded to more Ontario cities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2022 10:53 am
Premier Doug Ford responds to a question from the media on the final day of the summer meeting of the Canada's Premiers in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The Ontario premier said Friday he's a strong believer in public health care, but his government is going to "get creative" when looking at how it could be delivered in an effort to solve the staffing crisis in hospitals.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Premier Doug Ford responds to a question from the media on the final day of the summer meeting of the Canada's Premiers in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The Ontario premier said Friday he's a strong believer in public health care, but his government is going to "get creative" when looking at how it could be delivered in an effort to solve the staffing crisis in hospitals.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH

OTTAWA — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s planning to expand so-called strong mayor powers to municipalities other than Toronto and Ottawa as a way to get more housing built.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark introduced the legislation last week that would give the mayors of Ontario’s two largest cities veto powers over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities, such as building housing.

Speaking today at the Association of Municipalities Ontario annual conference in Ottawa, Ford says the legislation will provide those mayors with additional tools to advance those provincial priorities.

He says in the coming months he will provide more information on how those tools will be expanded to other municipalities.

The legislation tabled last week would allow the mayors to override council approval of a bylaw, such as a zoning bylaw, that would hamper a set of provincial priorities that will be set out later in regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

Examples of priorities that government officials gave include the goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years and building critical infrastructure.

More coming.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagDoug Ford tagToronto tagOntario government tagOttawa tagMunicipalities tagstrong mayor powers tagmayor powers tagstrong mayor powers municipalities tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers