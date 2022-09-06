‘Dying on wait-lists’: Could private health-care solve Canada’s ER ‘crisis’?

Canada vs. other countries Canada’s health-care system is lagging behind some other high-income nations, according to some reports. A 2021 report by the Commonwealth Fund ranked Canada’s health-care system 10th overall out of 11 countries. Norway was top-ranked followed by the Netherlands, Australia and the United Kingdom. The United States, where health care is largely covered by private insurance, was ranked last. Canada’s health-care system is “unique in the world” as it prohibits services by private insurance companies, according to a 2003 report published in the New England Journal of Medicine. About two-thirds of the population have private health insurance, according to the Commonwealth Fund. 3:12 Code Blue: Emergency rooms across Canada struggle with staff shortages Code Blue: Emergency rooms across Canada struggle with staff shortages – Aug 23, 2022 However, this only covers services that are excluded from the universal health coverage such as vision and dental care, outpatient prescription drugs, rehabilitation services and private hospital rooms. Other developed countries offer more flexibility and options. In Australia, which like Canada has a universal health-care system, private health insurance may include coverage for hospital care, general treatment or ambulance services. Australians also have the option to be treated as a private patient with 75 per cent fee coverage for hospital services. Advertisement In Germany, citizens who have the money can opt out of the country’s statutory health insurance and purchase “substitutive coverage.” Even the U.K., which has a revered universal health-care system, offers private options. “Canada’s health system is performing badly alongside similar countries,” said Day. View image in full screen Health-care workers across Canada are stretched as hospitalizations are rising, against the backdrop of an already strained health-care sector. R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Where do the provinces stand? Health care falls under provincial jurisdiction in Canada, but Rachlis believes provinces would be better off if the federal government had more control over how services are organized without interfering with the delivery of care. "If the provinces get a lot of money with no conditions, they're simply going to be mugged when they get back home and it'll be more money for the same set of services, and that's not sustainable," he said. Ontario has taken the lead in the private-public debate. Read more: Ontario to fund more private clinic surgeries in bid to stabilize health-care system The province says it wants more integration between the public and private sectors to reduce pressure on the public system, but has no plans to privatize it. In a sit-down interview with Global News last month, the CEO of Ontario Health said the agency is pushing for more control of the private sector, including which services it could perform, the funding it would receive and collaboration with the public sector. "What we are saying is can we create one funding envelope so that you can't create this scenario over here where an independent facility can just start doing more procedures," Matthew Anderson said. "We can control at a funding level how many they're doing." 2:15 CEO of Ontario Health speaks to Global News about private delivery of healthcare CEO of Ontario Health speaks to Global News about private delivery of healthcare – Aug 16, 2022 New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said "all options are on the table" when asked last month if the Maritime province will be adopting measures now being pursued in Ontario, including hiking public funding for private health services. While Quebec's government is already doing business with pharmacists, doctors and family medicine group clinics to perform surgeries, the province said it is listening to other types of services that the private sector could provide. Read more: N.B. opposition calls for health care details after premier's private service comments "The private network must be complementary to the public network in our health system," said Marjaurie Cote-Boileau, a spokesperson for Quebec's Minister of Health and Social Services. Nova Scotia said it is "closely monitoring" discussions by other provinces on the impact and use of private providers to address pressures in the health-care system. "At this time it is premature to comment on our plan to improve access to healthcare in Nova Scotia beyond what has already been announced," Jenna MacQueen, communications adviser in the Department of Health and Wellness, told Global News in an emailed statement. Since 2008, health authorities in Nova Scotia have contracted private clinics to address immediate needs in surgical care. 2:01 N.B. may start funding some procedures in clinic settings N.B. may start funding some procedures in clinic settings – Aug 25, 2022 In Alberta, publicly funded care has been leaning on independent providers amid the COVID-19 pandemic – and that helped cut wait times for cataract surgery nearly in half, from 19 to 10 weeks, last year, according to the Health Ministry. "Contracting doesn't compete with the public system, it adds to it and complements it," Steve Buick, a spokesperson for Alberta's health minister, said in an email to Global News. Saskatchewan announced last month that it was expanding third-party partners to alleviate surgical wait times, but those services will continue to be publicly funded. Last year, the province saw an increase in the percentage of surgeries completed by third-party operators, accounting for 20 per cent of all surgeries. "These surgical procedures will remain publicly funded; however, we must take steps to better engage all resources available and consider all options to meet public demands for service while working to expand capacity within our healthcare system," the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health said.