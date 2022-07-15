Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C.’s top court upholds dismissal of private health care challenge

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 1:00 pm
The B.C. Court of Appeal released its reasons for judgment in a private health care case on Friday. View image in full screen
The B.C. Court of Appeal released its reasons for judgment in a private health care case on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has unanimously upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a Vancouver surgeon’s challenge of the Medicare Protection Act, saying bans on extra billing and private insurance do not violate the Charter.The court did find the lower-court judge erred in his analysis of the right to life and said in its ruling on Friday that the act’s provisions do deprive some patients not only to their right to security of the person, but to the right to life.

Read more: Justice strikes down B.C. limit on recoverable costs after vehicle collision

However, the court ruled that breach can be overruled by Section 1 of the Charter, which says rights can be limited if they are shown to be reasonable in a democratic society.Dr. Brian Day of the Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver had challenged the act, saying wait times in the public health system are too long and stopping patients from paying for those services outside the public system violates their rights.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Judge denies group’s request to halt controversial wolf cull' Judge denies group’s request to halt controversial wolf cull
Judge denies group’s request to halt controversial wolf cull – Jul 7, 2022

– More to come

Related News
Vancouver tagBritish Columbia tagBC Court of Appeal tagBC Courts tagDr. Brian Day tagBrian Day tagCambie Surgeries Corporation taghealth care ruling tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers