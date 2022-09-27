‘Real disconnect’: Provinces and feds point fingers as Canada’s ER crisis continues

Emergency physician Dr. Raghu Venugopal doesn’t mince words when describing the realities his patients have been facing in the emergency departments in which he works in Toronto. “It’s really a dire situation,” he said after a recent shift in the ER. Wait times are “exceedingly long” for even the most urgent care, with some patients waiting 100 to 125 hours for treatment, he says. View image in full screen Toronto ER Dr. Raghu Venugopal says the situation in ERs right now is “dire.”. Submitted photo. “My trauma victim may stay on a stretcher for four days straight. My elderly senior citizens will easily be on a stretcher for three days, having their entire admission on a stretcher in the ER.” Venugopal is one of many ER doctors and other front-line health-care workers who have been raising the alarm about a “national crisis” in Canada’s health-care system. Read more: Doctors say health system has ‘collapsed’ as patient surges fuel ER closures Read More Doctors say health system has ‘collapsed’ as patient surges fuel ER closures For months, these doctors and nurses have used any platform available to them urgently call attention to the situation in ERs across Canada that they say has become unsustainable due to an unprecedented shortage of staff. It is a phenomenon happening in tandem with a recent surge in demand for health services. COVID-19 is partially to blame for this spike, but so too is a national shortage of family doctors that has resulted in many patients without preventative care becoming sicker and in need of more intensive health interventions. Advertisement 3:12 Code Blue: Emergency rooms across Canada struggle with staff shortages Code Blue: Emergency rooms across Canada struggle with staff shortages – Aug 23, 2022 Canadians can be forgiven if they are confused about whether the situation is indeed a crisis, given the lack of urgent response from governments and mixed messaging from some politicians, Venugopal says. Read more: Code Blue: A Global News series delving into Canada’s health-care crisis For example, last month, after more than 20 emergency departments across Ontario had to temporarily close and divert patients due to insufficient staff, Health Minister Sylvia Jones downplayed the situation, saying that to call it a crisis is “completely inappropriate.” “What we’re observing is a real disconnect on the facts,” Venugopal said. Read more: ‘Mind boggling’: ERs big and small across Canada struggle amid staffing crisis The situation in emergency rooms across this country is “demoralizing,” he says, and many nurses and doctors are speaking out because they see a “a gap in leadership” that is not doing enough to remedy the situation, he said. “They really lack credibility and they really seem out of touch with the experience of the day-to-day patients and day-to-day nurses and doctors.”

What are governments doing to address crisis? Despite Jones' dismissal of the term, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) has repeatedly called the hemorrhaging of hospital and health-care staff a "national crisis." And while provincial politicians have promised action, all 13 of Canada's premiers also argue more federal funding is what's needed. They presented a unified plea to the federal government to increase the share of health care costs through the Canada Health Transfer from 22 to 35 per cent during a first-ministers summit in July. They say provinces are paying the lion's share of health costs, despite health-care funding being a shared responsibility between provincial and federal governments, and an influx of cash is needed from Ottawa to "support the reallocation of services," B.C. Premier John Horgan said at the summit in July. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly responded to these demands saying he wants to see "tangible results" from the provinces with the $45.2 billion they will already receive this year for health care. In the past, "huge investments" by provincial and federal governments haven't always delivered necessary improvements, Trudeau told reporters in July. But he has remained vague about exactly what results Ottawa wants to see achieved, saying only broadly that Canadians should have better access to family doctors, mental health treatment and that medical backlogs should be reduced. Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos declined multiple requests for an interview with Global News, but in a brief response to two questions outside the House of Commons last week, he said he wants to respect the jurisdiction provinces and territories have over health care delivery in Canada, while also acknowledging that Ottawa shares the "responsibility of serving the same Canadians with the same (taxpayers) dollars." "I'm there to support them," he said. "I know their job is difficult and that the health-care crisis is there because it is a health-care workers crisis – which has been and keeps being exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis – and for which we need to do dramatic investments." But when asked why Ottawa has not yet delivered on its election promise last year of $3.2 billion for provinces and territories to hire 7,500 new family doctors and nurses – money that was supposed to begin rolling out this year – Duclos walked away without responding. B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says provincial governments cannot be left to bear the financial brunt of what has become a more costly system to manage in recent years. These costs are only projected to rise with Canada's aging population, he said. "The federal government has said they expect higher standards in various areas, including long-term care and others, so they've got to come up to the table. And unfortunately, in the last little while, they simply haven't done it." British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during a press conference in Victoria on Dec. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. Instead of increasing transfers, Ottawa has instead preferred to provide targeted, one-time payments in specific areas, Dix says, such as increasing surgeries or reducing backlogs. He argues these are "short-term" fixes that don't allow for longer-term planning, especially in staffing. "If you're going to build a surgical team in a hospital, one-year funding doesn't cut it, two-year funding doesn't cut it," he said. "It's not that we say no to it when it's offered. Of course not … But they've got to step up."

A shared responsibility So, who's job is it to fix the problems plaguing Canada's overburdened health system? It's both the federal and provincial government's responsibility, says B.C.-based health policy analyst Andrew Longhurst. Health policy analyst Andrew Longhurst. While provinces and territories are tasked with overseeing health-care delivery – responsibilities that are often split with municipalities and regional health authorities – Ottawa also has a vital role to play in "setting and administering national principles for the system under the Canada Health Act," in addition to providing financial support, according to Health Canada's website. But even as the federal government came to the provinces' aid over the last two years with billions of additional dollars toward the public health response to COVID-19, health care access has declined and premiers have continued to ask for more money, Longhurst said. "I think in all of this and the federal government is very right to be concerned about continuing to write cheques to the provinces without certainty and accountability of how those dollars are being spent." But, he adds, Ottawa should also bear some responsibility in showing leadership and ensuring that accountability is built into funding models, he said. "This back and forth of playing blame-shifting where the premiers are telling the feds: 'We just need more money.' And funding is a big part of that, no question, but a lot of the policy changes aren't about money," Longhurst said. "They're about how we organize the delivery of health-care services, how we pay physicians … how do we reform?" A lack of timely changes in the health system to respond to shifting health-care needs across the country "absolutely falls to the provinces who have not been focusing on the issue," he added. But some political leaders are indeed ready to embrace the changes needed to help stabilize health-care services, including the mayor of Perth, Ont., John Fenik. His town's hospital emergency department was forced to close for almost a month in July due to critical staffing shortages. This had a significant impact not only on his residents, but also those of several surrounding townships that rely on Perth's ER, he said. That's why he says he's willing to do whatever it takes to come up with urgent and implementable solutions that will keep health services open and available to patients. Perth Hospital emergency entrance. But this can't happen until all government leaders take responsibility and stop pointing fingers over whose job it is to fix the problems, Fenik said. "It's time for leaders in the provincial and federal positions, (for) Prime Minister Trudeau to not say, 'It's your responsibility, Doug Ford,' or Doug saying, 'We need more funds.' It is our issue. We have to collectively sit around the table and solve it," he said. "This back and forth does nothing for one of my citizens that needs to get to the ER when the doors are shut. So, the buck stops here with me."