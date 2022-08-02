Menu

Health

Ontario health minister looks to accredit international nurses more quickly

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2022 1:44 pm
Ontario hospitals scale back operations due to staffing shortages
WATCH ABOVE: According to the Ontario Nurses’ Association, the province’s hospitals experienced severe staffing issues over the long weekend resulting in the health-care system being overwhelmed. As Amar Khan reports, there is increased demand from Opposition MPPs for Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Premier Doug Ford to provide immediate solutions for this ongoing crisis.

TORONTO — Ontario’s health minister says the province is looking at how to get internationally trained nurses working here as quickly as possible, as a way to address staffing shortages that have led to emergency room closures for hours or even days at a time.

Sylvia Jones told The Canadian Press in an interview that work to avoid those situations in the first place involves what the government has already been doing for the past four years, which includes increasing the number of workers in the system — she touts more than 10,000 added since the start of the pandemic.

She says the government will introduce “additional measures” to boost capacity, and specifically mentioned a backlog of internationally trained health workers waiting for certifications.

Read more: Staffing crunch hits several Ontario hospitals hard, nurses union raises concerns

Story continues below advertisement

Nursing groups, hospital executives and other health-care professionals and advocates have said that burnout after being on the COVID-19 front lines for more than two years and not being properly compensated have caused people to leave the profession in droves, leading to some hospitals being unable to properly staff emergency departments.

Nurses have called for wage restraint legislation known as Bill 124 to be repealed, but Jones says, “that is a conversation for another day.”

Ontario’s opposition parties have criticized Jones for not holding a news conference to publicly address the staffing crisis, but she says her role in the last number of weeks has been to meet with organizations and individuals in the sector who have solutions, and listening to their feedback.

Ontario health minister criticized for absence during hospital crisis
Ontario health minister criticized for absence during hospital crisis
