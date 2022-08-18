Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario government to announce plan meant to stabilize health-care system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2022 6:21 am
Click to play video: 'CEO of Ontario Health speaks to Global News about private delivery of healthcare' CEO of Ontario Health speaks to Global News about private delivery of healthcare
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 16) As the Ford government considers additional private healthcare delivery, the CEO of Ontario Health is sharing his thoughts on the potential problems. Global’s Colin D’Mello reports.

Ontario is set to announce a plan today that aims to stabilize the health-care system as hospitals across the province grapple with ongoing staffing shortages.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones said Tuesday the province’s goal is to provide the best care possible to patients.

Over the last week, Jones and Premier Doug Ford have said the province is considering all options to improve the health-care system, and have not ruled out further private-sector involvement, though they said Ontarians would not have to pay for anything.

Read more: Doug Ford pledges to deliver Ontario health care in ‘a different fashion’

Hospital emergency departments throughout Ontario have closed for hours or even days this summer due to a severe shortage of nurses.

Jones says they are looking for bold and innovative steps to help the strained hospital system.

Story continues below advertisement

She says one part of the plan will expand a pilot program that allows paramedics to avoid taking patients to the ER on every call.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagHealth tagHealth Care tagHealthcare tagOntario health tagOntario health care tagSylvia Jones tagOntario health care plan tagOntario healthcare plan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers