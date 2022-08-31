Toronto police search for man wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released an image of a man officers want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area on Aug. 26.

A man allegedly approached a woman inside a store in the area and “made contact with her in an inappropriate manner,” police said.

An image of the man was published.

“Police are concerned there may be other victims,” Toronto police said in a statement.