Crime

Toronto police search for man wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 6:30 pm
Toronto police are searching for a man in relation to a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police are searching for a man in relation to a sexual assault investigation. TPS/Handout

Police have released an image of a man officers want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area on Aug. 26.

Read more: Police arrest man, 63, after alleged sexual assault during Toronto rental viewing

A man allegedly approached a woman inside a store in the area and “made contact with her in an inappropriate manner,” police said.

An image of the man was published.

“Police are concerned there may be other victims,” Toronto police said in a statement.

