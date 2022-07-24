Menu

Crime

Police arrest man, 63, after alleged sexual assault during Toronto rental viewing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 2:28 pm
Miroslav Babjak, 63, was charged with sexual assault by Toronto police. View image in full screen
Miroslav Babjak, 63, was charged with sexual assault by Toronto police. TPS/Handout

A 63-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault during a rental apartment viewing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said they investigated a sexual assault reported on July 13 in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Arleta Avenue.

A man was renting rooms to female international students, police said. An 18-year-old woman went to the house to view a rental and was sexually assaulted during the viewing, police alleged.

On July 15, police arrested Miroslav Babjak, 63, from Toronto. He was charged with sexual assault, police said.

A court date has been set for Aug. 23.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” police said.

