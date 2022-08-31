City of Hamilton sets dates for vote by mail, advance polls ahead of municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton voters hoping to send in their municipal election ballot by mail can apply for a package starting Sept. 1.

Approved by councillors in July, residents now have the option to do their voting by mail for the election and have until Sept. 22 to sign on.

The packages, which include instructions, ballot, voter declaration form and envelope with prepaid postage, can be sent in via Canada Post or dropped off at a designated drop box at City Hall or one of five municipal service locations.

Only mail-in votes received by election day will be accepted, according to a city release.

The city will have 157 polling stations across all 15 wards on the day of the election – Oct. 24.

More than 92 individuals have signed on in hopes of becoming a voice in council, including nine mayoral hopefuls looking to succeed Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

Eighty-three are hoping to represent constituents as councillors.

Of those looking for a councillor’s seat, Ward 5 has the most candidates with 12 vying to represent constituents in East Hamilton.

Advance polls open the first two Fridays, Saturdays in October

Voters looking to cast a ballot in advance of election day will get their first opportunity Oct. 7-8 as well as the following Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15.

Details on which locations will host advance polling will be revealed at a future date.

The city’s Ballot on Demand pilot program, enabling ballots from any city wards to be printed on site for an eligible voter, will take place at McMaster University, Mohawk College and Redeemer University on Oct. 18.

The city is also working with other local organizations to bring the same service to drop-in shelters and the Hamilton Regional Indian Centre on Oct. 21.

