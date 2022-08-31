HSR changes, including better airport service and price hike, set for September

Send this page to someone via email

A new all-day Saturday route between the harbour and Hamilton airport and a hike in Presto fares are the highlights of the city’s HSR changes riders will experience come early September.

Starting Sept. 4 riders on Route 43 Stone Church, Route 22 Upper Ottawa, and the Route 20 A-Line express to the airport will see changes improving connectivity and frequency of trips.

The all-day Saturday airport service with start at 5:16 a.m. with the first southbound trip leaving from the Frank A. Cooke terminal (formerly MacNab Transit Terminal) for a 34-minute five-stop trip to John C. Munroe.

Pier 8 then becomes the starting point for all remaining trips at 6:30 a.m. hitting James at Murray before arriving at Cooke Terminal nine minutes later.

Route 20’s last southbound trip leaves Pier 8 at 1:10 a.m. with a 1:54 a.m. arrival at the airport.

The first trip from the international airport starts at 5:25 a.m. with last trip to Pier 8 at 12:05 a.m.

Route 20’s weekday service will also see late evening service with the last trip from Pier 8 at 1:10 a.m. and last northbound bus from the airport to the lower city at midnight.

Stops around the Red Hill Business Park will see more daily service from Route 22 Upper Ottawa as some limited peak service stops, between Stone Church and Glover Roads, become regular stops.

With the change, the city is alerting riders that the Anchor and Bigwin area will no longer be serviced.

Route 43 Stone Church will also see changes through an extension to residential areas along Green Mountain Road West including an extension to Upper Centennial.

Five-cent price hike for all non-cash fares

Riders paying with Presto will have to fork over five cents more per trip, $2.60 for adults and $2.15 for seniors, starting Sept. 1.

Cash fares will remain at $3.25.

The half-price summer incentive for teens using Presto comes to an end on Sept. 1. Riders aged 13 to 19 will see the rate move to $2.15 for a single ride.

Kids under 12 can still ride free into 2023 as the kids ride free pilot project rolls on.