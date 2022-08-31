Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadians have lost faith in Hockey Canada’s leadership, Justin Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadians, government have ‘lost confidence’ in Hockey Canada leadership: Trudeau' Canadians, government have ‘lost confidence’ in Hockey Canada leadership: Trudeau
WATCH: Canadians, government have ‘lost confidence’ in Hockey Canada leadership: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Hockey Canada’s leadership has lost the confidence of the federal government – and Canadians.

Trudeau says the longer it takes the governing body to realize that, the more difficulties it will face.

Read more: Kennedy repeats call for resignations after Hockey Canada board supports Smith

The prime minister made the comments to reporters after Hockey Canada’s board of directors released a statement earlier this week saying it supported president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team despite calls for change of the organization’s leadership.

Hockey Canada has come under criticism for its handling of sexual assault allegations involving players from the 2003 and 2018 world junior teams.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: '‘More diversity’ needed at Hockey Canada following Brind’Amour resignation' ‘More diversity’ needed at Hockey Canada following Brind’Amour resignation
‘More diversity’ needed at Hockey Canada following Brind’Amour resignation – Aug 6, 2022

It’s the second time Trudeau has called out Hockey Canada for its response to the allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking in Nova Scotia on July 21, Trudeau said there needs to be a “real reckoning” at Hockey Canada for its handling of the 2018 allegation and subsequent out-of-court settlement with the complainant.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagHockey Canada tagHockey Canada Sexual Assault tagJustin Trudeau News tagHockey Canada scandal tagHockey Canada news tagJustin Trudeau today tagHockey Canada today tagHockey Canada update tagHockey Canada updates tagJustin Trudeau Hockey Canada tagJustin Trudeau updates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers