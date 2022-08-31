Do ministers need bodyguards? Trudeau says question is tough amid ‘disturbing’ attacks

Send this page to someone via email

The question of whether Canadian cabinet ministers need bodyguards amid a worrying rise in harassment of public figures is a challenging one for a country that has long prided itself on a political culture where such measures were not necessary, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He faced questions from journalists outside of Rideau Hall on Wednesday shortly after a mini shuffle of his cabinet and almost one week after an incident in Alberta last Friday that saw a man hurl profanities at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland while she was getting into an elevator.

It marked the latest in a growing trend of abuse and harassment targeting female and racialized public figures, including both politicians and journalists, and has sparked questions about what more can be done to prevent the dangerous behaviour from turning into physical violence.

But Trudeau said the question, while not new, remains a challenge.

Story continues below advertisement

“The notion of security for ministers has been hotly debated for many years. We are searching for the best solution but we’re exploring quite a few. But yes of course, there’s a difference of opinion,” he said.

“We are quite proud of the fact that we don’t need the level of security that’s required in the United States or elsewhere in the world … it adds a certain character of strength to our democracy.”

He said Canadians have long appreciated that their elected officials can go about routine tasks like grocery shopping in their home ridings without needing security details.

2:29 ‘Reprehensible, but not surprising’: Politicians of all stripes condemn harassment against Freeland ‘Reprehensible, but not surprising’: Politicians of all stripes condemn harassment against Freeland

In addition, the expense attached to those security details is one he said he thinks Canadians would prefer to avoid or have spent on other pressing matters.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nonetheless, we do recognize that political debate is becoming more and more bitter in this country, more aggressive. Citizens, unfortunately, some of them feel free to proffer threats, particularly against women in power, whether it’s journalists or women in government,” Trudeau continued.

“This is very disturbing in our democracy. We have to ensure the safety and security of all those who wish to serve their country, otherwise these bullies will impact directly on politicians’ ability to do their job and represent Canadians. They’re going to discourage good candidates from becoming involved in politics, and it’s everybody’s business.”

He added there is a “direct link” between the tone of debate happening in Parliament and the increase in harassment and abuse of public figures over recent years.

Freeland pointed to the threats facing journalists and racialized Canadians in public roles when asked for her reaction during her first press conference since the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

“What happened was wrong, and we need to be clear about that. From my perspective, I think we need to be especially clear that people who are members of a visible minority and women are perhaps particularly vulnerable,” she said, without answering whether her own security measures have changed.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am conscious that there’s a lot of journalists and politicians across the country who have a lot less support than I do … it’s important for us to support them.”

Canadian female and racialized journalists have long faced a barrage of online hate and abuse, but those attacks have escalated over the past year, including during and after the so-called “freedom convoy.”

Those attacks reached a fever pitch over recent weeks, resulting in multiple complaints to police and statements from officials across the political spectrum condemning the targeting of the press.

For politicians, the risks appear to be growing as well.

0:35 Federal Election 2019: No leader should face threats to safety says Singh following Justin Trudeau’s security threat Federal Election 2019: No leader should face threats to safety says Singh following Justin Trudeau’s security threat – Oct 13, 2019

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was accosted just steps from Parliament Hill in September 2020, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had gravel thrown at him during a campaign stop last fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Liberal environment minister Catherine McKenna received repeated threats and abuse during her time in the portfolio, which spurred the decision to grant her an RCMP security detail. Former Ontario Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod also got police protection for a threat against her after she spoke out to condemn the abuse against McKenna.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner detailed in a statement almost exactly one year ago her recent experiences of being cornered, chased and accosted by multiple men, as well as receiving a barrage of online hate and death threats.

“A line has to be drawn,” Rempel Garner wrote at the time.

She raised the possibility of legislation “that enhances the ability to prosecute for criminal harassment, coupled with a legal framework to prevent people from controlling massive numbers of anonymous or fake online accounts.”

“Or, maybe it’s starting with a general acknowledgement that nearly two years of social isolation due to lockdown measures, job losses and a national mental health crisis in some instances may have lessened capacity for humanity and critical thought,” her statement described.

“No matter what, we need to address this.”

Despite promising legislation to tackle online harms and increase the penalties on social media companies that fail to deal with hateful content on their platforms, the federal Liberals have long passed their promised timeline to introduce such a bill.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez went back to the drawing board on the bill earlier this year, and there remains no clear timeline for when it could be introduced or what would be in it.

Meanwhile, the escalating threats and abuse show no signs of slowing down.

Violent misogyny and violent hate groups are now among the leading threats facing the country, according to multiple security officials and reports from Canadian agencies over the past two years.

1:03 Freeland, Trudeau condemn harassment she faced in Alberta Freeland, Trudeau condemn harassment she faced in Alberta