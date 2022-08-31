Freeland attends events in Calgary, Olds as RCMP investigate harassment

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spent more time in Alberta days after she was subjected to a profane tirade in her home province.

Freeland toured a transport facility on the outskirts of Calgary Wednesday

On Tuesday, she visited a solar greenhouse facility in Olds, met with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and attended an evening event with Calgary member of Parliament George Chahal.

RCMP say they are investigating a verbal attack on Freeland in Grande Prairie on Friday.

A video posted on Twitter shows Freeland was walking to an elevator when a man approaches her, swears and calls her a traitor.

The man also told her to get out of Alberta.

Freeland has said what happened was wrong and no one should have to put up with threats and intimidation.

