Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Freeland attends events in Calgary, Olds as RCMP investigate harassment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 12:07 pm
Click to play video: '‘Reprehensible, but not surprising’: Politicians of all stripes condemn harassment against Freeland' ‘Reprehensible, but not surprising’: Politicians of all stripes condemn harassment against Freeland
WATCH: 'Reprehensible, but not surprising': Politicians of all stripes condemn harassment against Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spent more time in Alberta days after she was subjected to a profane tirade in her home province.

Freeland toured a transport facility on the outskirts of Calgary Wednesday

On Tuesday, she visited a solar greenhouse facility in Olds, met with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and attended an evening event with Calgary member of Parliament George Chahal.

Read more: RCMP investigating verbal attack on Chrystia Freeland in Alberta

RCMP say they are investigating a verbal attack on Freeland in Grande Prairie on Friday.

A video posted on Twitter shows Freeland was walking to an elevator when a man approaches her, swears and calls her a traitor.

Story continues below advertisement

The man also told her to get out of Alberta.

Freeland has said what happened was wrong and no one should have to put up with threats and intimidation.

Click to play video: 'Leaders across Canada condemn harassment of Chrystia Freeland' Leaders across Canada condemn harassment of Chrystia Freeland
Leaders across Canada condemn harassment of Chrystia Freeland
Related News
© 2022 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagChrystia Freeland tagfederal politics tagJyoti Gondek tagCalgary Politics tagDeputy prime minister tagDeputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland tagChrystia Freeland in Alberta tagChrystia Freeland in Calgary tagChrystia Freeland in Olds tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers