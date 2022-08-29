Growing harassment of Canadian public figures a ‘threat to democracy’: minister

Send this page to someone via email

The growing frequency of harassment against Canadian public figures poses a “threat to democracy” that needs to be taken seriously, the country’s public safety minister is warning.

In a press conference on Monday morning, federal cabinet ministers condemned the verbal attack on Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that took place in Alberta on Friday, and said the incident is the latest in a worrying trend of abuse and hatred against Canadians in public roles.

“We are seeing more and more incidents, particularly involving women, involving racialized people, involving Indigenous peoples. And I don’t think this is a coincidence,” said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

“The threats that we see don’t only impact the individuals, their families and their teams. It represents a threat to our democracy.”

A video clip of the incident was posted on social media on Friday, and showed a man approaching Freeland while she walked into an elevator at city hall in Grande Prairie, Alta. He hurled profanities at it, and called her a “traitor,” while a woman joined in and told Freeland “you don’t belong here.”

Freeland was born and raised in Alberta, and still has family there.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attack “cowardly” on the weekend and has said it demonstrates the increased targeting of people — primarily women and racialized Canadians — who speak out or work in public roles such as politics, journalism or other positions of responsibility in public life.

In June, Mendicino revealed that Canadian members of Parliament will be getting panic buttons amid a rise in death threats, intimidation and verbal harassment.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould on Monday pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a period of trauma that has profoundly impacted Canadian society.

“We have collectively gone through a very traumatic experience in the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years of a lot of fear, a lot of uncertainty, a lot of hardship. A lot of loss,” Gould said.

“There have been ideas that are spreading that are taking hold that are very detrimental and very concerning. And we need to find a way to engage with people who find it acceptable to use that kind of language and that kind of behaviour, and walk them back a bit. I don’t know exactly how we do that but it’s something I think as political leaders we have to be very mindful of.”

Gould added: “I think we have a lot of work to do coming out of these very difficult two years.”

