Politics

Canadian MPs may need to carry panic buttons amid threats, minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 4:44 pm
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he is looking into giving MPs panic buttons to increase their personal security.

In an interview, Mendicino revealed he has been subject to death threats on social media in recent weeks.

Speaking to The Canadian Press, the public safety minister says he and the police, as well as Parliamentary Protective Services, are reassessing the security of MPs after a series of threats and intimidating incidents.

Read more: Gun control advocates applaud Ottawa’s handgun freeze, but some owners are angry

Among the measures being actively considered is giving MPs panic buttons to carry around to immediately alert law enforcement if they are facing a threat.

Mendicino says he has received a number of death threats on Instagram after introducing a bill in Parliament last month bringing in gun controls to prevent gun violence.

The posts from an account entitled “eliteterrorist” include: “Somebody’s gonna shoot you to death.”

Click to play video: 'Canada’s firearms legislation: Proposed handgun bill to include ‘red flag laws,’ Mendicino says' Canada’s firearms legislation: Proposed handgun bill to include ‘red flag laws,’ Mendicino says
Canada’s firearms legislation: Proposed handgun bill to include ‘red flag laws,’ Mendicino says – Jun 1, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
