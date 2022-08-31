SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Edmonton police remind drivers to slow down as kids head back to school

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 11:34 am
Edmonton playground zones are in effect every day from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. View image in full screen
Edmonton playground zones are in effect every day from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Global News

It’s that time of year again. Kids across the city are donning their new school clothes to head back to class.

With that, Edmonton police are reminding drivers to slow down and be on the lookout for students, particularly in school and playground zones.

Read more: A more typical return to Alberta classrooms

The speed limit in Edmonton school and playground zones is 30 km/h.

“Edmonton students are headed back to class this week, and that means drivers have a responsibility to remain alert and observe posted speed limits to ensure the safety of our youth,” said Sgt. Kerry Bates with the EPS traffic safety unit.

“Drop-off and pickup times are especially hectic around schools, and all road users, including drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, need to stay alert, avoid distractions, and obey all rules of the road and posted signage to make sure everyone gets where they’re going safely.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'A more typical return to school' A more typical return to school
A more typical return to school

Last school year, between September 2021 and June 2022, Edmonton police said officers issued 1,145 in-person tickets to drivers in designated playground zones. Police said about 75 per cent of drivers follow the 30 km/h speed limit. The average violation rate in playground zones was 22 per cent lower than the city average, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Trending Stories

“Edmontonians are generally more cautious when driving around playground zones,” said Jessica Lamarre, director of safe mobility at the City of Edmonton. “We have room to improve.”

Read more: Back to school: Experts urge masking, vaccination as COVID-19 fall wave looms

“This is the time when our communities see an increase in both traffic volume and excited students,” said Herrick-Fitzgerald, supervisor of the AMA school safety patrol program. “Our young patrollers may be safety leaders at the crosswalk, but we all have a part to play in planning ahead, showing courtesy, slowing down and staying focused.”

Story continues below advertisement

The first day of classes for students enrolled in Edmonton Catholic Schools was Wednesday. Kids within Edmonton Public Schools head back to class on Thursday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEPS tagBack to School tagEdmonton Traffic tagEdmonton roads tagEdmonton Public Schools tagEdmonton Catholic Schools tagSchool Zones tagEdmonton School Zones tagplayground zones tagEdmonton playground zones tagEdmonton back to school tagplayground zones edmonton tagschool zones edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers