Edmonton police remind drivers to slow down as kids head back to school

It’s that time of year again. Kids across the city are donning their new school clothes to head back to class.

With that, Edmonton police are reminding drivers to slow down and be on the lookout for students, particularly in school and playground zones.

The speed limit in Edmonton school and playground zones is 30 km/h.

“Edmonton students are headed back to class this week, and that means drivers have a responsibility to remain alert and observe posted speed limits to ensure the safety of our youth,” said Sgt. Kerry Bates with the EPS traffic safety unit.

“Drop-off and pickup times are especially hectic around schools, and all road users, including drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, need to stay alert, avoid distractions, and obey all rules of the road and posted signage to make sure everyone gets where they’re going safely.”

1:46 A more typical return to school A more typical return to school

Last school year, between September 2021 and June 2022, Edmonton police said officers issued 1,145 in-person tickets to drivers in designated playground zones. Police said about 75 per cent of drivers follow the 30 km/h speed limit. The average violation rate in playground zones was 22 per cent lower than the city average, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

“Edmontonians are generally more cautious when driving around playground zones,” said Jessica Lamarre, director of safe mobility at the City of Edmonton. “We have room to improve.”

“This is the time when our communities see an increase in both traffic volume and excited students,” said Herrick-Fitzgerald, supervisor of the AMA school safety patrol program. “Our young patrollers may be safety leaders at the crosswalk, but we all have a part to play in planning ahead, showing courtesy, slowing down and staying focused.”

The first day of classes for students enrolled in Edmonton Catholic Schools was Wednesday. Kids within Edmonton Public Schools head back to class on Thursday.