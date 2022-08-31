Menu

Fire

New chief announced for North Westside Fire Rescue department

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 1:57 pm
FILE. North Westside Fire hall. View image in full screen
FILE. North Westside Fire hall. Global News

The area that spans La Casa to Westshore Estates in the Central Okanagan has a new fire chief.

Ross Kotscherofski has taken the role.

Kotscherofski was previously the Regional District of the Central Okanagan’s fire services manager and according to the regional district, has emergency medical responder experience and more than eight years under his belt working as a full-time firefighter, trainer and administrator.

Read more: Documents raise questions about review of 2021’s White Rock Lake wildfire

“I gained valuable experience overseeing the RDCO’s four fire departments, but my passion is really helping the community on the front line during a crisis,” Kotscherofski said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to working as a first responder with the dedicated team at NWFR.”

Click to play video: 'North Westside residents move towards rebuilding after White Rock Lake wildfire' North Westside residents move towards rebuilding after White Rock Lake wildfire
North Westside residents move towards rebuilding after White Rock Lake wildfire – Feb 10, 2022

In August 2021, 79 homes in the North Westside coverage area were destroyed when the  White Rock Lake fire burned a path between Vernon and Kamloops. In all, 83,000 hectares and destroyed or significantly damaged over 100 homes in communities from Monte Lake to Killiney Beach.

Trending Stories

The position of North Westside fire chief, however, had been vacant since March, when the last chief retired shortly after being hired.

Read more: North Westside residents hold rally seeking answers after fire chief suspended

In the past, the role has raised community controversy.

In 2020, dozens of North Westside residents attended a rally  upset that the reasons for the suspensions of fire chief Jason Satterthwaite and his lieutenant Robert Gajda are not being released.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
