RCMP investigating Halifax-area homicide after body found inside vehicle

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have ruled a death a homicide after a body was found inside a vehicle in East Preston.

Police said a dead man was found inside a car stopped on Highway 7 in the community, about 28 kilometres east of Halifax.

View image in full screen RCMP cruisers are seen at the East Preston Business Centre with police tape in the back of the building. Reynold Gregor / Global News

“At this time, we believe the incident was targeted in nature and there is no risk to the public,” RCMP said in a Wednesday release.

Police said they have not yet identified the victim as of 11:45 a.m.

They ask anyone with information to reach out to the Halifax RCMP.