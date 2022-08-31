RCMP investigating Halifax-area homicide after body found inside vehicle

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have ruled a death a homicide after a body was found inside a vehicle in East Preston.
Police said a dead man was found inside a car stopped on Highway 7 in the community, about 28 kilometres east of Halifax.
“At this time, we believe the incident was targeted in nature and there is no risk to the public,” RCMP said in a Wednesday release.
Police said they have not yet identified the victim as of 11:45 a.m.
They ask anyone with information to reach out to the Halifax RCMP.
