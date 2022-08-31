Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating Halifax-area homicide after body found inside vehicle

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 11:04 am
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have ruled a death a homicide after a body was found inside a vehicle in East Preston.

Police said a dead man was found inside a car stopped on Highway 7 in the community, about 28 kilometres east of Halifax.

RCMP cruisers are seen at the East Preston Business Centre with police tape in the back of the building. View image in full screen
RCMP cruisers are seen at the East Preston Business Centre with police tape in the back of the building. Reynold Gregor / Global News

Read more: Halifax police investigating after man photographs children at Bedford playground

“At this time, we believe the incident was targeted in nature and there is no risk to the public,” RCMP said in a Wednesday release.

Trending Stories

Police said they have not yet identified the victim as of 11:45 a.m.

They ask anyone with information to reach out to the Halifax RCMP.

 

