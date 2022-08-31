Menu

Economy

Canada’s economy grew 3.3% annually in the 2nd quarter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 6:38 am
WATCH: New poll finds majority of Canadians are cutting back on spending – Aug 22, 2022

The Canadian economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter, with growth largely driven by increased business investment in inventories and household spending.Statistics Canada released its latest reports on monthly and quarterly real gross domestic product on Wednesday morning, which showed the economy grew for a fourth consecutive quarter.According to the federal agency, real GDP grew by 0.8 per cent quarter-to-quarter, while edging up by 0.1 per cent in June.

Read more: Ottawa posts a surplus of $10.2B in 1st quarter of fiscal year

The report says businesses ramped up their investments in inventories, engineering structures and machinery and equipment.Meanwhile, household spending on semi-durable goods rose, with the rise driven by an increase in spending on clothing and footwear as more people headed back to the office.At the same time, housing investment declined in the second quarter along with household spending on durable goods.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
