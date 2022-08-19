Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Busy gas stations, car dealers pushed retail sales up in June: Statistics Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 9:17 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s inflation rate dips for the first time in a year' Canada’s inflation rate dips for the first time in a year
Canada’s inflation has been on the decline after hitting shocking highs earlier this summer. Personal finance expert, Rubina Ahmed-Haq explains what's behind the slight dip and what it means for your family's bottom line.

Statistics Canada says retail sales increased 1.1 per cent to $63.1 billion in June, boosted by higher sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers.

However, the agency said its preliminary estimate for July suggests retail sales for that month fell 2.0 per cent, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

Bank of Montreal economist Shelly Kaushik said retail spending had a surprisingly strong June, though much of the headline strength was due to higher prices as volumes were sluggish.

Read more: Looking for a used car? What you should know about the booming market

Retail sales in volume terms gained 0.2 per cent in June.

“Still, it looks like retail sales will add to growth in the second quarter. However, the flash estimate for July points to a weaker start to Q3,” Kaushik wrote in a report.

Story continues below advertisement

For June, higher prices helped lift sales at gasoline stations 3.9 per cent for the month even as sales at gasoline stations in volume terms fell 1.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 1.8 per cent in June, boosted by a 2.9 per cent gain at new car dealers. Sales at used car dealers gained 1.7 per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers — rose 0.2 per cent.

General merchandise stores gained 1.1 per cent for June, while clothing and clothing accessories stores rose 1.8 per cent, helped by a 2.1 per cent gain at clothing stores and a 2.4 per cent increase at jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores.

Sales at food and beverage stores fell 1.1 per cent in June as sales at supermarkets and other grocery stores dropped 0.8 per cent and beer, wine and liquor stores lost 2.9 per cent.

Click to play video: 'How digital dealerships are fairing as health restrictions come to an end' How digital dealerships are fairing as health restrictions come to an end
How digital dealerships are fairing as health restrictions come to an end – Jul 2, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Gas Prices tagCanada economy tagretail sales tagGas Stations tagCar Sales tagUsed Cars tagNew Cars tagcar dealerships tagmotor vehicles tagStastics Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers