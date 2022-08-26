Menu

Canada

Ottawa posts a surplus of $10.2B in 1st quarter of fiscal year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2022 11:54 am
Ottawa federal government View image in full screen
The Peace tower on Parliament Hill is reflected in the windows of the Bank of Canada on June 1 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government posted a surplus of $10.2 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

According to the Finance Department’s monthly fiscal monitor report, the surplus posted for April to June compared with a deficit of $36.5 billion during the same period last year.

The report says the federal government’s 2022-2023 financial results continue to improve from the peak of the pandemic and as spending on temporary COVID-19 measures winds down.

Revenue was up $18.7 billion, or nearly 21 per cent, while program expenditures fell by $29 billion or 25 per cent largely due to lower transfers to individuals and businesses.

The report says public debt charges rose by $2.3 billion or nearly 39 per cent primarily due to inflation and rising interest rates.

Net actuarial losses decreased by $1.7 billion or 33 per cent compared to the same period last year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
