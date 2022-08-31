30-year-old man in hospital following overnight shooting in Côte-des-Neiges

A 30-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot late Tuesday in an apartment building in Côte-des-Neiges.
Responding to a 911 call at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, police discovered the injured man in an apartment on Queen Mary Road near the intersection of Décarie Boulevard.
READ MORE: New taskforce to be deployed anywhere to fight gun violence in Montreal, police say
The man was transported to hospital in serious condition with a lower body gunshot wound in the leg.
Police say his life is no longer in danger and in a statement credit first responders for saving the man’s life by applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
There were no suspects at the scene and investigators are trying to determine the exact circumstances that led to the man’s injury.
READ MORE: Security high around Quebec leaders on election campaign trail to ward off possible threats
Comments