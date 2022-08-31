Menu

Crime

30-year-old man in hospital following overnight shooting in Côte-des-Neiges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 7:15 am
A 30-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot late Tuesday night in an apartment building in Côte-des-Neiges. View image in full screen
A 30-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot late Tuesday night in an apartment building in Côte-des-Neiges. Global News

A 30-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot late Tuesday in an apartment building in Côte-des-Neiges.

Responding to a 911 call at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, police discovered the injured man in an apartment on Queen Mary Road near the intersection of Décarie Boulevard.

 New taskforce to be deployed anywhere to fight gun violence in Montreal, police say

The man was transported to hospital in serious condition with a lower body gunshot wound in the leg.

Police say his life is no longer in danger and in a statement credit first responders for saving the man’s life by applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

There were no suspects at the scene and investigators are trying to determine the exact circumstances that led to the man’s injury.

Security high around Quebec leaders on election campaign trail to ward off possible threats

© 2022 The Canadian Press
