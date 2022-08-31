30-year-old man in hospital following overnight shooting in Côte-des-Neiges

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot late Tuesday in an apartment building in Côte-des-Neiges.

Responding to a 911 call at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, police discovered the injured man in an apartment on Queen Mary Road near the intersection of Décarie Boulevard.

READ MORE: New taskforce to be deployed anywhere to fight gun violence in Montreal, police say

The man was transported to hospital in serious condition with a lower body gunshot wound in the leg.

Police say his life is no longer in danger and in a statement credit first responders for saving the man’s life by applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

There were no suspects at the scene and investigators are trying to determine the exact circumstances that led to the man’s injury.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Security high around Quebec leaders on election campaign trail to ward off possible threats