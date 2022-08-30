New taskforce to be deployed anywhere to fight gun violence in Montreal, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A new taskforce is being launched within Montreal police ranks to tackle gun violence in the city starting in September.

The department made the announcement Tuesday, saying 68 police officers “with a variety of expertise” will be part of the initiative known as Project ARRET.

“Its mission will be to disrupt the activities of violent criminal groups by occupying the ground, collecting intelligence and intervening directly with their members,” police said in a statement, adding another goal is to make citizens feel safer.

Its creation comes in the wake of several high-profile shootings in Montreal. This includes the brazen mid-day killings of two men within less than one hour last week.

Over the weekend, the Quebec government announced it will spend $250 million over the next five years to help the city hire more police officers and to specifically fight gun violence.

Police say the new taskforce can be deployed anywhere in the city where “action against armed violence must be taken.” Those who take part will also be freed up from their other duties so they can focus on the project.

While the latest measure comes amid a spate of shootings, the police department said it stems from a fall 2021 action plan to tackle gun violence.

Project ARRET doesn’t have a set end time, according to police. Last week, the department also allocated more resources to its longstanding ECLIPSE squad, which tackles violent crimes in Montreal.

— with files from The Canadian Press

