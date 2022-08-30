Menu

Crime

New taskforce to be deployed anywhere to fight gun violence in Montreal, police say

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Crime and Justice' Crime and Justice
The Legault government just announced a $250 million investment over the next five years to hire hundreds more Montreal police officers in an effort to combat the city’s rising gun violence, but is this enough? Global’s Laura Casella asks public security expert André Durocher joins weigh in.

A new taskforce is being launched within Montreal police ranks to tackle gun violence in the city starting in September.

The department made the announcement Tuesday, saying 68 police officers “with a variety of expertise” will be part of the initiative known as Project ARRET.

“Its mission will be to disrupt the activities of violent criminal groups by occupying the ground, collecting intelligence and intervening directly with their members,” police said in a statement, adding another goal is to make citizens feel safer.

Its creation comes in the wake of several high-profile shootings in Montreal. This includes the brazen mid-day killings of two men within less than one hour last week.

Read more: Quebec commits $250 million to curb gun violence, Montreal to hire up to 450 more police officers

Over the weekend, the Quebec government announced it will spend $250 million over the next five years to help the city hire more police officers and to specifically fight gun violence.

Trending Stories

Police say the new taskforce can be deployed anywhere in the city where “action against armed violence must be taken.” Those who take part will also be freed up from their other duties so they can focus on the project.

While the latest measure comes amid a spate of shootings, the police department said it stems from a fall 2021 action plan to tackle gun violence.

Project ARRET doesn’t have a set end time, according to police. Last week, the department also allocated more resources to its longstanding ECLIPSE squad, which tackles violent crimes in Montreal.

with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Montreal to hire up to 450 more police officers as province, city vow to invest over $250 million to curb rising gun violence issue' Montreal to hire up to 450 more police officers as province, city vow to invest over $250 million to curb rising gun violence issue
Montreal to hire up to 450 more police officers as province, city vow to invest over $250 million to curb rising gun violence issue
