Body of Manitoba man recovered from Okanagan Lake: RCMP

The body of a Manitoba man who drowned in Okanagan Lake days earlier has been recovered.

The body was found 38 metres offshore just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The man’s family have since been notified and are receiving supports through the RCMP Victim Service. He has not been identified.

“Unfortunately the Central Okanagan has had several drowning deaths this summer which shock and sadden all of us. Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue had spent three days looking for the man. He went missing after entering Okanagan Lake from a pontoon boat in the McKinley Landing area around 5 p.m. on Aug. 26.

“Two-thirds of drowning victims know how to swim. Accidents can happen anytime, and they can happen to you,” Della Paolera said. “Be prepared, be aware, and keep your PFD on at all times whenever you are on the water.”

According the Lifesaving Society of B.C. and Yukon, 23 people have drowned across the province so far this year. Almost half of the deaths, 10, occurred in the Okanagan-Thompson region. Five drownings happened in Okanagan Lake.

“That’s a very high number for the Okanagan itself,” the society’s executive director Dale Miller said in an interview earlier this month. “The Okanagan is full of lakes of course, and everybody loves to head there for holidays … so certainly there is a much higher propensity for drownings in the Okanagan — quite unusual this year, though.”

Miller said there are many close calls, however, that they never hear about that could have easily turned into drownings. He also said fewer drownings would happen if more people wore life jackets while boating.

