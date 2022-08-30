Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Employees of Vernon business help chase down accused robber

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 2:19 pm
Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP station. Global News

A Vernon, B.C., man accused of robbing a store on 27th Street Monday is now behind bars awaiting a court appearance due, in large part, to store employees.

RCMP said it was around 12:15 p.m. when employees of a retail store in the 5600 block of 27th Street reported that a man tried to leave with unpaid merchandise.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting' Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting
Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting – Jun 4, 2022

“The suspect allegedly produced a knife when stopped by an employee and then fled on a bicycle,” RCMP said in a press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Staff followed the man from a safe distance and provided updates on his location to the responding frontline officers who located and arrested him.”

Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later Tuesday.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOkanagan tagVernon tagRobbery tagvernon rcmp tagEmployees tag27th street business tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers