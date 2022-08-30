Employees of Vernon business help chase down accused robber

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., man accused of robbing a store on 27th Street Monday is now behind bars awaiting a court appearance due, in large part, to store employees.

RCMP said it was around 12:15 p.m. when employees of a retail store in the 5600 block of 27th Street reported that a man tried to leave with unpaid merchandise.

“The suspect allegedly produced a knife when stopped by an employee and then fled on a bicycle,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Staff followed the man from a safe distance and provided updates on his location to the responding frontline officers who located and arrested him.”

Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later Tuesday.