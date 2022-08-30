Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nearly 200 charges laid over the weekend in Wasaga Beach, investigations ongoing: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'Video appears to show police cruiser being damaged in Wasaga Beach, Ont.' Video appears to show police cruiser being damaged in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
WATCH ABOVE: Video posted to social media appears to show the moment an OPP cruiser was damaged in Wasaga Beach over the weekend. OPP said two cruisers were damaged while officers were inside them. A canine dog was also reportedly inside one of the vehicles. The officers and dog weren’t injured.

Nearly 200 charges were laid in Wasaga Beach and the main roads heading into the town over the weekend and police say “numerous” investigations are ongoing.

In an update on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said 191 charges were laid between Friday and Sunday, 154 of which were related to the Highway Traffic Act.

Thirty-seven charges were speed-related, 18 involved an improper or no muffler, and six were for unnecessary noise.

Three drivers were also charged with impaired operation as officers conducted two RIDE checks.

Read more: 2 OPP cruisers vandalized during violent night in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

An unauthorized car meet event was happening in the town over the weekend.

Videos on social media appear to show different vehicles performing stunts, as well as rowdy crowds gathered in the road.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

OPP said Monday that two police cruisers were vandalized and there was property damage at two stores, including a break-in.

Police responded to a total of 327 calls for service.

Click to play video: 'Police vehicles damaged during violent weekend in Wasaga Beach, Ont.' Police vehicles damaged during violent weekend in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Police vehicles damaged during violent weekend in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

“There are numerous active investigations into the incidents that transpired in Wasaga Beach this past weekend, including property damage and break and enters,” police said.

“The OPP will conduct thorough and exhaustive investigations holding those responsible accountable.”

Wasaga Beach residents and visitors who haven’t yet reported property damage or other crime for the weekend are being asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagWasaga Beach tagWasaga Beach Crime tagWasaga Beach car meet tagOPP cruisers damaged tagWasaga Beach violence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers