Nearly 200 charges laid over the weekend in Wasaga Beach, investigations ongoing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 200 charges were laid in Wasaga Beach and the main roads heading into the town over the weekend and police say “numerous” investigations are ongoing.

In an update on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said 191 charges were laid between Friday and Sunday, 154 of which were related to the Highway Traffic Act.

Thirty-seven charges were speed-related, 18 involved an improper or no muffler, and six were for unnecessary noise.

Three drivers were also charged with impaired operation as officers conducted two RIDE checks.

An unauthorized car meet event was happening in the town over the weekend.

Videos on social media appear to show different vehicles performing stunts, as well as rowdy crowds gathered in the road.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP said Monday that two police cruisers were vandalized and there was property damage at two stores, including a break-in.

Police responded to a total of 327 calls for service.

2:13 Police vehicles damaged during violent weekend in Wasaga Beach, Ont. Police vehicles damaged during violent weekend in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

“There are numerous active investigations into the incidents that transpired in Wasaga Beach this past weekend, including property damage and break and enters,” police said.

“The OPP will conduct thorough and exhaustive investigations holding those responsible accountable.”

Wasaga Beach residents and visitors who haven’t yet reported property damage or other crime for the weekend are being asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.