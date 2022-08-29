Menu

Crime

2 OPP cruisers vandalized during violent night in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Video appears to show police cruiser being damaged in Wasaga Beach, Ont.' Video appears to show police cruiser being damaged in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
WATCH ABOVE: Video appears to show police cruiser being damaged in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Two OPP cruisers were vandalized during a violent night in Wasaga Beach over the weekend that also saw property damage at two stores, including a break-in, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement that they responded to “numerous calls for service” in Wasaga Beach Saturday night into Sunday morning.

An unauthorized car meet event was happening in the town over the weekend.

Videos on social media appear to show different vehicles performing stunts, as well as rowdy crowds gathered in the road.

“Numerous investigations are underway to identify those responsible for Highway Traffic Act infractions and mischief incidents during the overnight hours of August 27 and 28, 2022, including property damage at the Canadian Tire on 45th Street and Walmart on Stonebridge Boulevard,” the OPP statement said.

“A break-and-enter is also being investigated at the Walmart.”

Police said two OPP vehicles were also damaged early Sunday morning in the area of Beck and Main streets, with their windows getting smashed.

Video posted to social media appear to show one of the incidents, with a person jumping on and punching an OPP cruiser. The organizer of the car event shared the video and said they don’t condone or encourage the behaviour.

Officers were inside the vehicles at the time, and one cruiser also had a canine inside, police said.

The officers and dog were uninjured.

“The safety of our community and our officers is our number one priority and the safety of both was jeopardized,” the OPP said.

“We want to make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated. The OPP will conduct thorough and exhaustive investigations leading to arrest and prosecution. Those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

