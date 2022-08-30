‘The ice is back’: London Knights ticket sales launch Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Amid over two years of pandemic-related uncertainty, the London Knights are gearing up to welcome their fans back to the stands as season game tickets went on sale Tuesday.

“The ice is back in the arena,” said Alex Brown, director of marketing and game day operations for the Knights. “We have our promo schedule up online for key dates everybody’s gonna want to rush for and it’s exciting.”

Here it is! The 2022-23 Promo Schedule! 🔥 Purchase your tickets for these games on August 30th! — London Knights (@LondonKnights) August 26, 2022

Brown added that the home opener against Owen Sound will have players lace up their skates on Sept. 30, and the first pre-season game will take place on Sept. 9.

Additionally, the Knights’ free training camp will start Friday at 1:30 p.m. and run until Sunday.

The Knights will be hosting their Team Green vs. Team Gold game on the last day of the camp from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Brown said Sunday’s game will be open to the public.

“But stay tuned,” he added. “We may release some more information about the rest of the weekend being public.

“We’re just looking forward to the season starting.”