Sports

London Knights announce training camp schedule

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted August 18, 2022 6:01 pm

The countdown is on to the start of the 2022-2023 Ontario Hockey League season.

On Thursday, the London Knights announced their training camp will start at the beginning of September.

The Knights will be looking to extend their playoff streak to 22 consecutive seasons.

The Kitchener Rangers knocked off the Knights in seven games in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Training camp will be held Friday, Sept. 2, until Sunday, Sept. 4, at Budweiser Gardens, according to the Knights.

The training camp will be free and open to the public starting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, where intrasquad games will take place.

Spectators will be able to enter through the Gate 4 entrance.

The Knights will be hosting their Team Green vs. Team Gold game on the last day of the camp from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Team rosters will be announced at a later date closer to camp.

Friday, Sept. 2
1:30 p.m-3 p.m. Team Black vs. Team White
3:10 p.m.-4:40 p.m. Team Gold vs. Team Green

Saturday, Sept. 3
8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Team Black vs. Team Green
9:40 a.m.-11:10 a.m. Team White vs. Team Gold
1 p.m.-2:50 p.m. Team White vs. Team Green
3 p.m.-4:50 p.m. Team Black vs. Team Gold

Sunday, Sept. 4
2 p.m.-4 p.m. Team Green vs. Team Gold

