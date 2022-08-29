Rogue drones force ‘complete shutdown’ of air crews on B.C. wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service says illegally-flown drones forced a “complete shutdown” of air operations fighting the Keremeos Creek wildfire on Monday.

The service said there were at least two instances of someone illegally operating a drone in the fire zone.

Today, there were 2 occurrences of unauthorized drone activity on the Keremeos Creek wildfire (K50863). The presence of drones on the wildfire resulted in a complete shutdown of aerial firefighting efforts due to safety concerns. This type of activity is extremely dangerous, pic.twitter.com/nKi0wuoJdI — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 30, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“This type of activity is extremely dangerous,” the the service wrote on Twitter.

“It poses a significant safety risk to #BCwildfire personnel, especially when low-flying firefighting aircraft are present. If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft, the consequences could be deadly.”

The airspace for five nautical miles around a wildfire and up to 3,000 feet is legally restricted airspace under the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

2:12 Why is B.C. not yet accessing night vision technology to fight wildfires? Why is B.C. not yet accessing night vision technology to fight wildfires? – Aug 18, 2022

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service also explicitly prohibit the use of any kind of UAV or drone near wildfires of any size.

If caught, illegal drone pilots could face fines of up to $25,000 or up to 18 months in jail under federal regulations. Under the BC Wildfire Act, anyone interfering with wildfire control efforts, including with a drone, could face a $100,000 penalty or a year in jail.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, the 7,017-hectare Keremeos Creek fire is classified as “being held,” meaning it is unlikely to spread beyond its existing boundaries under current conditions.