SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Rogue drones force ‘complete shutdown’ of air crews on B.C. wildfire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 11:02 pm
An aerial view of the Keremeos Creek wildfire is shown in a July 29, 2022 handout photo. Hot weather and dry conditions are the usual suspects in any wildfire season, but experts say a complex interplay of topography and unpredictable winds can create particularly challenging adversaries for firefighters. In British Columbia, shifting wind patterns have been a key concern for crews battling a fire in the South Okanagan which has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes. Mary-Ann Jenkins, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at York University, Toronto, said fire generally moves in the same direction the wind is blowing. But mountains can complicate matters, she said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the Keremeos Creek wildfire is shown in a July 29, 2022 handout photo. Hot weather and dry conditions are the usual suspects in any wildfire season, but experts say a complex interplay of topography and unpredictable winds can create particularly challenging adversaries for firefighters. In British Columbia, shifting wind patterns have been a key concern for crews battling a fire in the South Okanagan which has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes. Mary-Ann Jenkins, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at York University, Toronto, said fire generally moves in the same direction the wind is blowing. But mountains can complicate matters, she said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**

The BC Wildfire Service says illegally-flown drones forced a “complete shutdown” of air operations fighting the Keremeos Creek wildfire on Monday.

The service said there were at least two instances of someone illegally operating a drone in the fire zone.

Read more: Keremeos Creek wildfire now held, 28 days after ignition

Story continues below advertisement

“This type of activity is extremely dangerous,” the the service wrote on Twitter.

Trending Stories

“It poses a significant safety risk to #BCwildfire personnel, especially when low-flying firefighting aircraft are present. If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft, the consequences could be deadly.”

The airspace for five nautical miles around a wildfire and up to 3,000 feet is legally restricted airspace under the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Click to play video: 'Why is B.C. not yet accessing night vision technology to fight wildfires?' Why is B.C. not yet accessing night vision technology to fight wildfires?
Why is B.C. not yet accessing night vision technology to fight wildfires? – Aug 18, 2022

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service also explicitly prohibit the use of any kind of UAV or drone near wildfires of any size.

Read more: High-tech drones being used to combat wildfires in Alberta

If caught, illegal drone pilots could face fines of up to $25,000 or up to 18 months in jail under federal regulations. Under the BC Wildfire Act, anyone interfering with wildfire control efforts, including with a drone, could face a $100,000 penalty or a year in jail.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, the 7,017-hectare Keremeos Creek fire is classified as “being held,” meaning it is unlikely to spread beyond its existing boundaries under current conditions.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC Wildfire Service tagTransport Canada tagDrone tagFirefighting tagCanadian Aviation Regulations tagBC Wildfire drone tagbc wildire service drone tagillegal drone tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers