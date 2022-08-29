Menu

Canada

8-year-old Calgary boy taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after calls of potential drowning

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 10:09 pm
Calgary Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a call of a potential drowning at around 5:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in the community of Coral Springs. . View image in full screen
Calgary Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a call of a potential drowning at around 5:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in the community of Coral Springs. . Lauren Pullen, Global News

An 8-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition following calls of a potential drowning in a Calgary lake community on Monday afternoon.

Calgary Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the call at around 5:45 p.m., in the community of Coral Springs.

CPR was being performed on the child when officials arrived on scene, EMS said.

The boy has been taken to hospital, however, his condition and the events that led to the incident are unknown at this time.

— More to come…

