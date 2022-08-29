8-year-old Calgary boy taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after calls of potential drowning

Send this page to someone via email

An 8-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition following calls of a potential drowning in a Calgary lake community on Monday afternoon.

Calgary Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the call at around 5:45 p.m., in the community of Coral Springs.

CPR was being performed on the child when officials arrived on scene, EMS said.

The boy has been taken to hospital, however, his condition and the events that led to the incident are unknown at this time.

