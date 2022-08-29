Menu

Crime

Edmonton police search for suspect after autopsy rules homicide

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 9:31 pm
Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Brandon Letendre who is wanted for second-degree murder. View image in full screen
Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Brandon Letendre who is wanted for second-degree murder. Courtesy of: Edmonton Police Service

The autopsy of 32-year-old Elijah Cleaver, who was stabbed in a west Edmonton residence Friday, has ruled his death as a homicide.

Cleaver died on scene from his wounds after members of the Edmonton Police Service arrived at the residence at 102 Ave. and 158 St. around 8 a.m., according to an EPS news release Monday evening.

Police have issued a warrant for Brandon Letendre, 38, who is being charged with second-degree murder. Letendre is at-large and police believe him to be armed and dangerous, reads the release.

Letendre is 6 feet tall and is roughly 220 pounds. Police encourage anyone who sees the suspect to keep a distance, to not approach him and to contact the police.

Anyone with any information on Letendre’s whereabouts or the homicide is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or send an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

