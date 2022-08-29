Menu

Crime

Fort Saskatchewan mother shares devastating heartbreak in victim impact statement

By Sarah Kraus Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 8:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing begins for Fort Saskatchewan father found guilty of manslaughter' Sentencing hearing begins for Fort Saskatchewan father found guilty of manslaughter
Nearly three years after one-year-old Ares Starrett died at the hands of his father, the baby boy’s mother cried as she detailed how devastating his loss had been in a victim impact statement. Sarah Ryan has the details from court.

The mother of baby Ares Starrett said her heart still aches with agony, nearly three years after he was killed by his father.

Damien Starrett was found guilty of manslaughter in his son’s death, as well as assaulting his five-year-old daughter after punching her in the face three times.

On Monday, 10 victim impact statements were presented to the court, including pictures drawn by the little girl. One showed a broken heart.

The court heard she now suffers from night terrors and tries to hide whenever she’s scared of something.

READ MORE: Fort Saskatchewan man guilty of manslaughter in son’s death

Her mother, who cannot be named due to a publication ban protecting the identity of her daughter, cried on the stand as she explained what a devastating impact the crimes have had on them.

Clutching a teddy bear she said, “at a moment’s notice, my heart begins to ache, feeling it break all over again, feeling every ounce of pain to my core.

She also wrote a letter to her late son, explaining her deepest regret was going to work that day.

“I’m so sorry I wasn’t there to protect you, you must have been so scared.”

The mother said she can now only dream of what life could have been like had she left with her children.

READ MORE: Not-criminally-responsible defense to be entered in Fort Saskatchewan baby death trial

As part of the sentencing submissions, Starrett’s lawyer requested a Gladue report because of Starrett’s First Nations ancestry.

The report suggests Starrett’s parents didn’t adequately care for him and he was raised by his mother’s loving foster parents.

Starrett told the report writer he has fetal alcohol syndrome and ADHD.

He also said he’s struggled with his mental health since he was a teen and that he attempted suicide multiple times, including once after feces was thrown into his cell in the remand centre

Since his crime, Starrett also reported suffering from PTSD.

The sentencing hearing is expected to continue on Wednesday when defense lawyer Rory Ziv said he plans to ask for a stay of proceedings based on cruel and unusual treatment at the remand centre.

A mistrial application was previously dismissed in this trial.

